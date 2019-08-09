SALT LAKE CITY — Frontier Airlines is giving away free flights to people who have a “green” last name.

Frontier Airlines announced that it will give away flights that have a value of up to $400 for its Green Week initiative to promote eco-friendly policies.

To kick off Green Week, we’re doing a different giveaway each day. Today we are giving away $500 in Frontier Airlines vouchers to be used towards flights, seats, and/or baggage, and a Frontier swag bag full of sustainable goods. Click here to enter: https://t.co/KJptiec8ps pic.twitter.com/xb2ZceOwGw — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) August 7, 2019

Passengers will need to book their flights on FlyFrontier.com. The flights must leave on Tuesday, Aug. 13, and return on Aug. 20 by 11:59 p.m.

And, yes, you must have the last name Green or Greene to qualify. You will need to present official documentation of your last name. The promotion does not apply to family members of a different last name.

“Our fleet’s fuel efficiency is unmatched by other U.S. airlines and allows Frontier to deliver not only the lowest fares but the most sustainable approach to flying,” President and CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement, according to CNN.

“We’re very excited to share our green message with everyone,” said Zach Kramer, a Frontier Airline spokesman, to CNN. “I was surprised how many people have the last name Green.”

In the news: Frontier launched its “greenest flight” on Wednesday, which flew from Denver to Greenville, S.C., according to Fox News. Travelers on the flight — which was billed by Frontier as “one of the most fuel-efficient” flights in the world — were offered refreshments in eco-friendly packages, cups and napkins.