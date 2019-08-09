SALT LAKE CITY — Through the first 15 games of the 2019 Major League Soccer season, Real Salt Lake battled a tough schedule to a 6-8-1 mark.

Over the club’s last eight games, fortunes have changed, as RSL has gone 4-1-3.

Freddy Juarez, who is serving as head coach while Mike Petke is still suspended by MLS, couldn’t earlier this week quite put his finger on what has allowed RSL to improve, although he had one theory.

Following a 4-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on June 1 (RSL’s 15th league game of the season), MLS went on a break and RSL didn’t play a league game again until June 22 (it played LAFC on June 11 in U.S. Open Cup action). During that time, Petke went to a coaching course, and Juarez said he came back with a renewed desire to focus on his own team during game preparation and less on the opponent.

Just like that, more positive results have begun to stack up.

“We sat down as a staff, and we were maybe paying too much attention to the opponent,” Juarez said, “and we kind of flipped it where, yes, the opponent counts. Let’s not say it doesn’t. They do count. They have strengths and weaknesses, but it was more, ‘Let’s train more of what we want to get better at,’ and that’s been the consistency.”

RSL will look to take that consistency on the road into its heated rivalry Saturday with Sporting Kansas City. SKC has had an up-and-down year and enters Saturday’s match 10th in the Western Conference (RSL is sixth). The contest will be the final one of Petke's MLS suspension.

Incidentally, the two sides completed a trade this week, as RSL acquired veteran midfielder Kelyn Rowe in exchange for an international roster slot for 2019 and $75,000 in Targeted Allocation Money split between 2019 and 2020.

RSL indicated that Rowe is not expected to join the club until next week. The 27-year-old has at least one connection to the Beehive State already, as his sister Baely was a gymnast at the University of Utah from 2014-17, where she was a six-time All-American during her career.

“Kelyn adds experience and depth to our midfield and can play in several positions,” RSL general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement when the transaction was announced. “He is someone we have sought to acquire for some time and will certainly be a player that can press for time on the field. He is very experienced in our league and will be a great addition in the locker room.”

Saturday’s match is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. MT.