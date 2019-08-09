SALT LAKE CITY — The heartwarming missionary film "The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith," which features the real life experiences of Elder John H. Groberg as a mission president in the South Pacific, is being re-released nationwide in theaters next month.

At the request of "hundreds," and with the blessing of Elder Groberg, an emeritus general authority of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the movie's producers will make the film available in hundreds of theaters nationwide on Monday, Sept. 16, and where it is requested, Tuesday, Sept. 17, according to a news release.

"Too many people outside Utah who wanted to see the movie inside a theater didn’t get the chance," said Mitch Davis, the film's director and producer in the news release. "Elder Groberg wants us to give them that chance now, rather than forcing them to wait and watch it on TV later."

Dave Hotchin Christopher Gorham returns as Elder John H. Groberg in "The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith."

"The Other Side of Heaven 2" was originally released on June 28. As of Aug. 7, the film has earned $1.5 million domestically, according to Boxofficemojo.com.

"There is something truly special about the experience of seeing this film inside a theater with an audience," Elder Groberg said. "One sister told us our movie turned the theater into hallowed ground. We just want as many people as possible in as many places as possible to have that faith-promoting experience, especially in some of the outlying areas of the Church. The Savior commanded us to take the gospel into all the world. We are taking that commandment seriously with the way we distribute this film."

Any theater with an audience of 50 or more can show the film. To book an encore screening of "The Other Side of Heaven 2," email a request to info@othersideofheavenmovie.com by Aug. 15.