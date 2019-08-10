SALT LAKE CITY — Walmart has reportedly asked stores to remove displays featuring violent video games and movies following two in-store shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Southaven, Mississippi.

Vice reports that the company has sent out memos to employees asking for “any signing or displays that contain violent images or aggressive behavior” to be removed from stores. Demos of video games and movies portraying scenes of violence are also expected to be turned off.

Kotaku notes the memo’s wording specifically focuses on first- or third-person fighting or shooter games, as well as any promotional events focused on games of this nature. While USA Today reports Walmart’s gun sales policy is currently unaffected — drawing criticism from gun control advocates — stores will no longer play hunting videos in sporting goods sections.

Walmart spokesperson Tara House said the action was taken “out of respect for the incidents of the past week” but is only a temporary change, according to The Washington Post.

A corporate statement from Walmart CEO Doug McMillon also indicates the company is willing to make changes to business practices based on customers’ wishes.

“We will be thoughtful and deliberate in our responses, and we will act in a way that reflects the best values and ideals of our company, with a focus on serving the needs of our customers, associates and communities.”

Walmart’s decision follows President Donald Trump’s call for the “glorification of violence” to end, according to Polygon.

“This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace. It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this,” he said.

According to Deseret News, some studies have found that while violent games can contribute to an increased risk in violent behavior, others show a reduction in violent behavior in gamers.