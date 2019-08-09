SALT LAKE CITY — Disney CEO Bob Iger says it’s just a coincidence that the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN costs the same as Netflix, according to CNBC.

As I wrote about for the Deseret News, Disney announced this week that Disney+ will launch with a bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+, all for the price of $12.99 per month — the same cost as Netflix.

“I know there’s a lot that’s been speculated about us going after them,” Iger told CNBC. “We’re not, we’re looking to occupy space. That’s a growth opportunity for the company and growth in terms in terms of consumption.”

“We’ve always believed there’s plenty of room for both of us to thrive in this marketplace,” Iger said.

Iger told investors that the $12.99 was a good starting price to help build an audience.

“Basically, sign up as many subscribers as possible and get them into the service, and give them a chance to enjoy the great intellectual property and product that will be part of that service,” Iger said.

“We thought this bundle was great step in achieving that goal.”

Separately, Disney+ costs $6.99 per month, Hulu costs $5.99 per month and ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month, which would equal $17.97 per month total. The most basic version of Netflix costs $8.99 per month. But the standard plan for Netflix, which allows you to stream on two devices in HD, costs $12.99, according to Polygon.