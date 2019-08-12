SALT LAKE CITY — Some people are trying to have Christmas on Halloween or Halloween on Christmas this year.

Michaels is selling a Halloween version of a typical ceramic Christmas tree decoration. The new $60 ceramic Haunted Halloween tree comes with purple and orange lights and is coated in black to add that spooky feel to the holiday.

The 14-inch trees come with a pumpkin on top as well.

“This black ceramic tree with timer is just what you need to create a stunning Halloween display. You can use it to adorn your mantel or corner table, teamed with resin skulls and bats,” the product description reads.

And it seems the tree has received heavy support from online buyers so far. The trees are currently sold out online.

“Some creative minds are even starting to customize their own Halloween trees with other spooky ornaments and designs, turning them into a truly unique creation,” according to PopSugar.