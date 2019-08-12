SALT LAKE CITY — Would you take a pay cut for unlimited time off? Yes? You’re not alone. Apparently, one in three Americans would do just that.

A new survey from Allianz Global Assistance found that one-third of workers would lose some of their pay if they received unlimited vacation time.

In fact, the report, called the 2019 Vacation Confidence Index released by Allianz Global Assistance, found that the average worker would part with 26% of their salary so they could receive unlimited time off.

The report surveyed 1,005 people in total.

Jeff Zinser, principal and founder of Right Recruiting, told CNBC that unlimited vacation time isn’t as good as it sounds.

“It’s a phantom gift,” he said. “If your workload requires you to work 52 weeks a year, you have unlimited vacation but your workload doesn’t allow you to use it.”

Zinser said workers might feel like it’s OK to work while on vacation, which is essentially working from home and not really taking time off.

“You’ve got a pile of work to get done and you don’t have to come in to do it — you can do it on the beach, or you can do it at home,” he said. “I don’t know that I would call that a vacation.”

As I wrote for the Deseret News back in 2016, Americans aren’t always on board with taking longer vacation time since it could disrupt their work habits. In fact, Americans have been skipping vacation days because they know there are negatives to taking time off.

“But it’s not just the desire to work more that’s got Americans skipping their vacations days. Americans also fear that they’ll come back to even more work after vacation, and worry that executives within their company will feel someone else can complete their job,” according to my report for the Deseret News. “Some Americans also worry they won’t have enough money to take time off. They also want to show they have more dedication to their employer by avoiding vacation time.”