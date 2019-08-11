SALT LAKE CITY — Jennifer Garner apparently doesn’t say her children’s names in interviews.

Garner told InStyle in a new interview that she has worked tirelessly to keep her children out of the media spotlight. She won’t even post photos on Instagram of her children.

“It’s so gnarly to be a kid now,” Garner said. “I guard my kids’ privacy as much as I possibly can, and I’ve never posted pictures of them on Instagram. I used to refuse to say their names during interviews — but everyone knows their names! I would just say ‘my eldest,’ which I still do out of habit a lot.”

Still, she said that she doesn’t judge parents who do post photos of their children on social media, according to USA Today.

“There’s no implied judgment of people who do put their kids up there; I just don’t think most kids have been hounded in the way that mine were when they were little,” she explained. “We were completely hounded 24/7 for 10 solid years, and it changes you. You no longer take things like being able to go to your mailbox for granted. I even stopped going to the farmers market because I was being photographed there constantly. I realized, ‘I’m ruining the farmers market for everyone; this is selfish.’"

As People magazine highlighted, Garner said she noticed that people looked at her differently after she became a mother.

“I feel a lot less stressed about the industry and my place in it now than I used to. When you’re one of the ‘hot girls’ of the moment, you’re making choices that define you,” she said. “I was defined first by choosing to go on hiatus, and then I was very quickly defined by pregnancies and babies.”