SALT LAKE CITY — A new German waterslide design made headlines for looking, well, “absolutely terrifying,” according to Orlando Weekly.

The new ride — which is a product of Wiegand.waterrides GmbH and Up and Down Engineering — has been called the “world’s first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide,” according to the Orlando Weekly.

It’s name? The Slide Coaster.

“This new concept is similar to the water coasters, but instead of relying on water jets or lift hills via belts, the Slide Coaster has a roller coaster-like track that runs parallel to the water slide. The specially designed rafts seat two guests each and have a large wedge behind the rear seat. A sled trolley on the roller coaster track has an arm that lowers and uses the wedge to push the raft forward up to speeds of more than 39 miles per hour,” according to Orlando Weekly.

Here’s a video of the ride that you can watch below.