SALT LAKE CITY — A number of images of a rumored “Star Wars” toy leak may give us our first look at a new ship appearing in “The Rise of Skywalker.”

The images, which first appeared on the r/StarWarsLeaks Reddit page, show off a toy that’s being called the Onager Star Destroyer.

A second photo shows a clearer picture of the Onager Star Destroyer and the New Republic Starhawk ship.

There were no additional details about these ships added to the photos. But the two toys do raise interesting questions about the direction of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” For example, we know that the New Republic is in a dire situation following the attacks in “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” so it’s curious that the New Republic could rise with a new ship, according to Inverse.

Similarly, rumors surrounding the Onager Star Destroyer say that the ship will have a connection to Emperor Palpatine and/or the Sith Troopers. We won’t go into any of the leaked rumors here, but it’s clear a Star Destroyer would have a dark side feel to it.