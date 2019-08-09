SALT LAKE CITY — Lego will release a new set based on “Friends” characters to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

The Lego set includes main characters Monica, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, Ross and Rachel. Oh, and you’ll get a chance to see Gunther as well.

The figurines appear inside a Lego version of the Central Perk coffee shop, where the characters spend much of their time.

The set includes Phoebe’s performance stage and the famous orange couch from the show.

“The set is being released in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, and you better believe that it’s going to end up being a collectible,” according to PopSugar.

The set includes 1,070 pieces.

It will hit shelves on Sept. 1.