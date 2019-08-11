SALT LAKE CITY — Remember the battle scene in “Avengers: Endgame” when all of the heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who vanished in “Infinity War” appear for the first time? And remember how Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) was the first hero to step through a portal?

Well, apparently there’s a reason why he came back first.

“Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained their decision to have Black Panther come back first during a Reddit AMA session on Wednesday, according to Uproxx.

“We spent a lot of time in the edit room playing around with the sequencing of the portals. We probably didn’t lock that section of the movie until about a month before the film was in theaters,” Joe Russo wrote, according to Uproxx. “We always wanted Sam to be the first one to communicate with Cap via his comm and Sam was last in Wakanda, so logically the first portal that would open would (be) the Wakandan portal. And the first person that would logically walk through a portal from Wakanda would be the king himself, bringing his army once again to the defense of Cap and the world.”

More details: “Avengers: Endgame” co-writer Stephen McFeely explained on the “Endgame” commentary track that the team spent a lot of time deciding how the snapped heroes would return to battle, according to ComicBook.com.