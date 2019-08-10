SALT LAKE CITY — Yes, Chip and Joanna Gaines fix up old homes and make them new again. But those homes are apparently hard to resell.

Realtor Kristin Clements, who is leading the sale of the Chip and Joanna Gaines-designed “Asian Ranch,” told Insider that it’s hard to sell the remodeled homes due to high price points.

For example, the “Asian Ranch” will be listed at $679,000 even though the median listing price in Waco, Texas, where it’s located, is $200,000.

“I know big cities do that, but Waco’s not there yet,” she said.

Clements said the “Fixer Upper” tag often leads to more visibility for the homes because of the association with the HGTV show. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean those people want to buy the homes.

“In this case, it’s kind of been different because people are looking at it just because it has a ‘Fixer Upper’ name on it,” she told Insider. “Not because they can actually afford it.”

For years, people felt excited that the “Fixer Upper” couple was remodeling homes in Waco, Texas. Excitement jumped to another level once those homes were put on the market, according to CountryLiving.