SALT LAKE CITY — Did plans for Disneyland’s upcoming Marvel Land just leak online?

WDW News Today shared new photos of what appears to be the plans for the upcoming Marvel Land theme park, which has been in discussion for a while among Disney and Marvel fans.

A new image showed off what appears to be the layout of the new park, which will include a Spider-Man attraction, an Ant-Man microbrewery, an “Avengers” gift shop, a Doctor Strange show and something called “W.E.B. Suppliers.”

The photo shows that “guests entering the land from the main thoroughfare of the park will cross underneath some sort of archway before walking the perimeter of the Spider-Man attraction show building,” according to WDW News Today.

The new park will be accessible from Cars Land and Hollywood Land, which is just how "A Bug’s Land" was set up in the past.

The “Avengers” gift shop is reportedly an exit for an “Avengers” attraction that will open in the future. Original plans for the attraction were scrapped because they couldn’t think of a storyline that works for the ride, per WDW News Today.

Flashback: Back in March 2018, Disney Parks revealed new attractions centered around the Avengers and Marvel superheroes, which would be added at three Disney parks across the world — Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Resort in California and Hong Kong Disneyland, according to the Deseret News.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcSpLJzcu1I

Disney announced the park would take over the “Bug’s Land” location, which is next to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

In June, Disneyland received a permit to build Marvel Land in the California Adventure theme park, according to the Deseret News. Anaheim approved building permits for bathrooms, retail stores, social spaces and a craft brewery, giving the park the OK to be built.

“The Burbank-based media giant may be investing heavily in theme parks to take advantage of a strong economy, a steady demand for travel and Disney’s access to popular intellectual properties — characters and storylines — on which to base new attractions,” according to the Los Angeles Times, which reported on the story first.