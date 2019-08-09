SALT LAKE CITY — Freeform will air a two-hour special dedicated to “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” to celebrate the park’s opening.

The behind-the-scenes special will air on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will run during Freeform’s “30 Days of Disney” promotional event, which will take place during the entire month of September.

Neil Patrick Harris will host the show, which will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Galaxy’s Edge locations in California and Florida.

Here’s the official description of the event:

“Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the immersive and exclusive television event will invite audiences to explore the epic new lands and learn more about how this new planet of Batuu came to life. With celebrity guests including Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown, and more, Walt Disney Imagineers and Disney cast members will share how they brought ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ to life with fascinating insider details.

"The special will follow Harris as he meets up with Key for some laughs in Oga’s Cantina and takes a tour of Batuu; Hyland will learn about the tensions between the First Order and the Resistance and create her own droid at the Droid Depot; Leno will explore Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, inside and out, and Cuoco will take a special peek inside the highly anticipated and out-of-this-world attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opening December 5, 2019, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and January 17, 2020, at Disneyland park.”

The program will have a second airing at 10 p.m. ET. It will be followed by Disney’s “Tarzan” and preceded by “Iron Man” at 4:55 p.m.