‘When Calls the Heart’ star Andrea Brooks talks motherhood, pregnancy and season 7 ideas.

SALT LAKE CITY — “When Calls the Heart” star Andrea Brooks recently opened up about her introduction into motherhood in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Brooks, who plays town nurse Faith Carter on Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart,” said her pregnancy has been an exciting time in her life, especially with the support of her friends, family members and co-stars.

“The first few months were pretty rough. I experienced terrible morning sickness — which should really be renamed all-day sickness because it doesn’t just happen in the morning. Things do get a bit better with time, which I’m thankful for. I’ve mostly been craving fruit, berries and PICKLES! I make myself a pickle sandwich almost every day. Is that weird?”

She told Entertainment Tonight she’s excited for her child to learn how to “play pretend.”

“That was my favorite thing to do as a kid, and I suppose I never stopped. I hope my daughter enjoys all the wonders that childhood brings.”

But Brooks also admitted she’s nervous about the newborn stage of her baby’s life, according to Entertainment Tonight. She said she’s been busy throughout her pregnancy as she’s begun filming scenes for “Supergirl,” where she’s become a series regular. But she said “When Calls the Heart” remains on summer break so she hasn’t had to shoot any scenes for the show yet.

“I think it would be neat to integrate an actual pregnancy into a character’s storyline, but that is ultimately not up to me. There are many creative ways to deal with pregnancy while shooting,” she said.

Flashback: Brooks’ character Faith didn’t appear in the “When Calls the Heart” season six finale, which prompted worries that she might be leaving the show, according to Heavy.com. The character left town to take care of her father, who had a heart attack, and that’s the last fans saw of her. That said, “When Calls the Heart” had a rocky season six after Lori Loughlin, who played the town’s mayor Abigail Stanton, was cut from the show in the wake of the college admissions scandal.