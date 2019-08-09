LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Mud 15 feet deep. Boulders the size of cars.

Crews continued to work nonstop on Friday to reopen several canyons closed due to massive mudslides caused by Thursday's wild rainstorm.

In Little Cottonwood Canyon, heavy equipment was being used to clear nine slides spread out over most of the canyon. The largest slide was about 100 yards long and up to 15 feet deep in some spots, according to Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason.

"Boulders the size of hoods of cars right in the middle of the road," said Jake Brown, the roadway operations manager for the Cottonwood canyons. "I've never seen anything like this in my 18-year career. Guys who have been up here 20 years have never seen it this bad. The whole draw up above us where this equipment is working, just completely emptied out. It's unbelievable how much material was moved by water coming out."

UDOT crews first arrived in the canyon about 8 p.m. Thursday

"We've worked nonstop ever since trying to get the road open," Brown said.

Approximately 35 vehicles were trapped between two slides. No vehicles were hit and no injuries were reported. But the drivers were unable to go up or down the canyon. Brown said Alta Ski Resort used one of its snow removal machines to "punch a hole" through one of the day slides, and then Snowbird transported the stranded motorists back to the resort to spend the night.

UDOT crews were able to get enough of the road cleared by 9 a.m. so motorists could retrieve their cars and get out of the canyon.

The canyon was not expected to reopen to the public until Saturday at the earliest, Gleason said. Only essential employees of Alta and Snowbird were allowed to drive up the canyon.

Brown said all of the smaller slides had been cleared by Friday morning. But there was still a lot of work to do before Little Cottonwood could be reopened.

"We just have a lot of material to move," he said. "This is just something we don't experience too much in the summer."

Brown noted that "the hillside has been alive all night," as crews could hear rocks still moving as they worked to clear the road.

The mudslide also exposed a gas line along the side of the road. Brown said there were no leaks or damage to the line and crews were working to rebury it.

U.S. 6 was also closed Thursday night due to a milelong mudslide near the Thistle area that was up to 3 feet deep. UDOT reported that mud was still flowing on the road as of 9:30 a.m. Crews were hoping to have that road reopened by 6 p.m.

In Payson Canyon near the Grotto and Maple Dell, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said crews were also trying to clean up debris from that area. Nebo Loop Road was expected to remain closed until Friday afternoon.