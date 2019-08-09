SALT LAKE CITY — The Argentina women’s basketball team forfeited their recent game after they wore the wrong uniforms and couldn’t change into new ones in time, ESPN reports.

Argentina wore navy blue uniforms to their game against Colombia at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, according to ESPN. But Colombia was already wearing dark blue uniforms, and, as the away team, Argentina was supposed to wear white.

Officials gave Argentina 15 minutes to change their jerseys. They did not meet the deadline and were forced to forfeit the game, according to USA Today.

“It’s one of the saddest moments of my career,” said Hernan Amaya, the team leader for Argentina. “I take full responsibility for what happened.”

The mistake eliminated Argentina from the medal rounds of the tournament.

“And despite the blunder, they still had to take on the Virgin Islands in a meaningless group stage game on Thursday,” according to USA Today.

Argentina defeated the U.S. Virgin Islands 73-59, according to The Washington Post.

“It was a very emotional game. We needed to show that we were going to fight until the end,” said Melissa Gretter, who scored eight points in the victory, according to The Washington Post. “It was tough yesterday, but we knew we needed to change the chip. We knew that we had a game to play, and we wanted the victory.”