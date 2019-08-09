Spectators watched as pilots and crews got ready to fly their balloons during the Sandy Hot Air Balloon Festival at Storm Mountain Park, 980 E. 11400 South, on Friday.

The festival continues Saturday, when the balloons will launch at sunrise. Morning refreshments will be available for sale at food trucks to help patrons fuel their day, and Re/Max will offer tethered rides. In addition, Sandy Parks and Recreation will offer crafts and free helium balloons Saturday morning.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, spectators can walk among glowing tethered balloons during a balloon glow. The event, which will include bounce houses, games, face painting, live entertainment, a 5K and a dance party, will take place on the Sandy Promenade, 10000 S. Centennial Parkway. For more information, log on to sandy.utah.gov/balloonfest.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.