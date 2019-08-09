It's been a tough week for the nation. Most top news this week circled back to gun violence after two mass shootings last weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

News of two mass shootings in less than 24 hours rocked the nation this week.

The country is mourning the loss of innocent lives, and the conversation has turned toward gun control, mental health, violent video games and other potential reasons and solutions for mass shootings.

Many have expressed concern and frustration over the lack of action or discussion about it in Congress.

Read more: 'In our opinion: After Dayton and El Paso, we're giving Congress 21 days to move the country forward'

There is also plenty of talk about the NRA and its alleged hand in the government.

Criticism and concern over the generally inflamed nature of current rhetoric has also been expressed.

The trade war with China was back in the news this week.

More tariffs are set to hit in a few weeks' time, and many are concerned about the damage it will do to U.S. businesses and American farmers.

The final list of what goods will be affected is set to hit in the coming days.

An upcoming film, "The Hunt,"has received backlash from conservatives for supposedly depicting liberals hunting down Trump supporters.