SALT LAKE CITY — A bicyclist who filed a lawsuit last week against a Unified police accusing him of hitting him with his patrol car because of a miscommunication, now faces criminal charges.

Chad S. Lockwood, 53, of Millcreek, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with failing to stop at the command of an officer, a class A misdemeanor, drug possession, a class B misdemeanor, and three infractions: running a red light, failing to yield and disorderly conduct.

On July 28, Lockwood was on his electric bicycle near 2300 E. Evergreen Ave. (3435 South) when he rode through the intersection, but was stopped by a Unified police officer a short distance later.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Chad Lockwood and attorney Robert B. Sykes talk to members of the media about a civil rights lawsuit they filed against a Unified police officer alleging excessive force and illegal detention or arrest, during a press conference at Sykes' office in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

Lockwood contends that he waved at the officer and mouthed the words "thank you" as he rode past the officer stopped at the intersection. But just a moment later, officer Christopher Schroeder used his patrol car to knock Lockwood off of his bike, and then jumped on top of him, according to Lockwood and his lawsuit.

Because of a prior injury that resulted in Lockwood having a metal plate put in his arm, he said he could not put his hands behind his back as the officer was ordering him to do, and the officer mistook that for resisting.

Five days later, Lockwood filed a lawsuit against Schroeder in federal court.

According to charging documents filed Wednesday, which were based on Schroeder's police report, the officer was about to enter the intersection on a green light when Lockwood rode in front of him against a red light.

"Officer Schroeder had to come to an abrupt stop to avoid hitting the defendant," the charges state. "Officer Schroeder yelled for the defendant to pull over, but the defendant refused and yelled an obscenity."

Schroeder then drove his patrol car in front of Lockwood who stopped, according to charging documents, but then attempted to ride around the car and "hit the curb and fell over."

Lockwood "began to struggle and continued to yell obscenities" as Schroeder attempted to place handcuffs on him, the charges state. During a search of Lockwood's backpack, police said two Suboxone strips were found.

Lockwood claims he was wearing headphones and did not purposely ignore the officer's commands to stop. He denies that he fell by hitting the curb.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance on the criminal charges on Sept. 12.