SALT LAKE CITY — Disney has revealed the “stars” of its upcoming live-action “Lady and the Tramp” remake — and they’re actual, real-life dogs.

People exclusively revealed photos of the movie’s animal stars, all of whom are rescue dogs. Each animal will be voiced by actors, including Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the title characters, who are portrayed by dogs named Rose and Monte, respectively. The rest of the revealed cast is as follows:

Sam Elliott as Trusty, a bloodhound.

Janelle Monae as Peg, a Tibetan spaniel.

Ashley Jensen as Jock, a Scottish terrier.

Benedict Wong as Bull, a bulldog.

ComicBook.com notes the movie will be directed by Charlie Bean (“The LEGO Ninjago Movie”) and will launch exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 12. Unlike “The Lion King,” which was made entirely with photorealistic environments and animals, “Lady and the Tramp” is shot practically.

Deseret News previously reported the movie will add new songs from Monae and a revamped version of “The Siamese Cat Song,” which has been criticized in the past for generalizing Asian culture and depicting two Siamese cats as racist caricatures.

Variety also reports the movie will be set in the 1910s and will draw inspiration from blues and ragtime music.