Football season is almost here, and there’s one thing fans from the three FBS schools should be able to agree on.

The Beehive State has some excellent quarterbacks.

There is, of course, something supporters in red and various shades of blue won’t agree on. Who’s the best college QB in the state: Utah State’s Jordan Love, Utah’s Tyler Huntley or BYU’s Zach Wilson?

Sometimes polls can be skewed depending on something called “The Jimmer Effect” — some BYU fans are known to “Jimmer” a poll in their favor — but the results from the unscientific survey I took on my Twitter account didn’t play out like that.

As you’d expect from an official Heisman Trophy candidate — at least, according to his school — Love led the way in this poll, which had 1,991 participants over a 24-hour period.

The USU quarterback was picked as Utah’s best QB by 45 percent of participants.

Huntley, who’s back for his senior season after his 2018 campaign was cut short by an injury, was picked as the second-best QB with 27 percent of the votes.

And, last but not necessarily least, BYU’s playmaker garnered 26 percent of the votes. That’s not too shabby considering Wilson is only a sophomore.

Who's the best college quarterback in the state? — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) August 7, 2019

Others who received votes — or at least mentions in my mentions — included Jason Shelley, Cam Rising, John Stockton and, of course, Uncle Rico (from "Napoleon Dynamite").

Curious: Who do you have?

LOVE FOR LOVE

Yahoo Sports just featured Love in an article about the 25 most intriguing players outside the Power Five.

This season, Utah State redshirt junior Jordan Love is the buzzy rising prospect in the minds of the quarterback-hungry NFL. That means the NFL scouting glitterati are trading Laramie, Wyoming, for Logan, Utah, in search of the next under-the-radar prospect.

How did Love rise from an unknown recruit with one Division I scholarship offer to a coveted NFL prospect? It’s safe to say he grew into it. He arrived at Utah State as a 180-pound stringbean and has grown into a 6-foot-4, 220-pound NFL prototype. “He’s pretty when he plays the game,” Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said. “He’s a really good athlete for a big guy and very accurate with the deep ball.”

Yahoo pointed to Love’s production as a sophomore — 3,567 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and the Aggies’ exciting 11-2 season — as reasons why people (including the NFL) should pay attention to this talented player. It’s also why Love is listed among the 30 quarterbacks on the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List.

“I liked everything about him — strong arm, good size, good athlete and quick release,” a veteran NFL scout said, via Yahoo Sports. “Can he make the first round? Maybe. He certainly has the tools, but I don’t know if he gets there. The LSU game is big for him.”

OTHER LINKS

Here’s why former NFL coach Jeff Fisher made a visit to Cedar City this week.

Watch former Ute Kyle Kuzma have some fun in an informal dunk contest vs. De’Aron Fox at Team USA practice.

De'Aaron Fox and Kyle Kuzma got into a little dunk contest after practice today 😬 pic.twitter.com/7KXNWdphte — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 8, 2019

Kendrick Perkins gives the Jazz some love.

And finally, check out these highlights of Donovan Mitchell during a U.S. scrimmage. And, yeah, he’s doing some moves out there Jazz fans aren’t accustomed to seeing from No. 53.

Donovan Mitchell was all about his bucket at team USA's scrimmage yesterday @spidadmitchell @USABasketball pic.twitter.com/2ttjVY1xUp — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 8, 2019

Speaking of No. 53, Patriots star linebacker and former BYU standout Kyle Van Noy tweeted out, “I see you representing my number @spidamitchell. @utahjazz @BYUfootball Appreciate the love haha!”

