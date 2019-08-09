SALT LAKE CITY — Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets will return a week earlier thanks to Twitter and Chance the Rapper.

The spicy nuggets will pop back on Wendy’s menu on Aug. 12, even though they were supposed to return on Aug. 19. However, Wendy’s rescheduled the release date after, well, a Twitter exchange between Wendy’s and Wendy’s, according to USA Today.

“Hey Wendy’s, any chance we can get them sooner?” Wendy’s tweeted in response to its own tweet, which read, “Just exactly how excited are you guys for Spicy Chicken nuggets?”

Hey Wendy’s, any chance we can get them sooner? — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

Wendy’s then responded again, saying, “Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready.”

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

Wendy’s originally announced it would bring back the spicy chicken nuggets after Chance the Rapper asked Wendy’s over Twitter about bringing the nuggets back, according to the Deseret News. Wendy’s said the decision was “not a drill” and the nuggets would return.

In June, Wendy’s tweeted a cryptic “save the date” message along with a calendar invite for Aug. 19, with the event scheduled from 1 to 10 p.m, Deseret News reported.

“Hey, just wanted to send a lunch invite out to everyone. Was looking at the calendar and this seemed like it was probably the best date. Figured it would be a good chance for a couple million of us to get together,” the invite read. “Just thought we’d throw a little nugget out there and see who wanted to hang. You’re gonna want to keep this on the schedule.”

Wendy’s later confirmed over Twitter that the nuggets would return on that date.