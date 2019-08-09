SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, PLANET EARTH — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared photos on Twitter Monday that showed a prototype for the new Mk1, a starship prototype that’s currently being built at the SpaceX facility in Texas.

“Just left Starship Texas build site. Very proud of progress SpaceX team has made! Pics are of 9m dome rotation & Starship airframe behind windbreak,” Musk tweeted with the photos.

Just left Starship Texas build site. Very proud of progress SpaceX team has made! Pics are of 9m dome rotation & Starship airframe behind windbreak. pic.twitter.com/1cmOzkPlkn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2019

The photos include a glimpse at a massive structure that Musk calls a “windbreak,” which will be used to stop winds from damaging the prototypes. Back in January, winds damaged the Space X Starhopper rocket, according to CNBC.

“The goal of the Starhopper flight tests is to iron out the launch and landing processes of spaceflight, while the Starship itself is being built for actual spaceflight,” according to CNBC.

Musk plans to give an update on the prototype on Aug. 24 from the Boca Chica facility, according to Space.com.

Why it matters: The Starship will have an important role to play in space travel. SpaceX plans to launch the Starship to send artists to the moon in 2023, according to CNBC. Musk hopes to send the ship to Mars without humans in 2022 and with humans in 2024.