SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 9.
Here are 3 takeaways from new U.N. report on climate change and land use
Why has Utah Sen. Mike Lee joined a Twitter alternative and is urging others to do the same?
Utah’s medical cannabis program working to ensure safe consumption
Brad Rock: Ute punter settles which is rougher and tougher, Aussie or American football
JK! Studios keeps bringing the funny to NBC comedy competition
In our opinion: In recess, Congress can’t do anything about mass shootings
A look ahead to the weekend:
- How a class this Utahn took on her honeymoon landed her a spot at Craft Lake City
- Movie review: ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ is the heartwarming journey this summer needs
- In ‘Lost City of Gold’, Dora the Explorer travels to a new land — high school
- Concert review: Backstreet Boys’ Salt Lake show proves they’ll never quit playing games with our hearts
- Your Weekend: Dust off your cowboy boots for the Salt Lake County Fair’s hoedown
- ’Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ is a spooky good time with a ‘Stranger Things’ vibe
A look at our most popular:Comment on this story
- Panic in Times Square and West Valley City from false shooting reports reflects our collective anxiety, expert says
- Dick Harmon: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s presence, attitude, confidence setting the tone for Kalani Sitake’s fall camp
- Salt Lake smash-off: How do Shake Shack’s burgers compare to Salt Lake’s?
- BYU tight end Hank Tuipulotu re-injures knee
News from the U.S. and world:
- U.S. defends secretive Mississippi ICE raids as local, state officials decry effect on children (The Washington Post)
- For 23 years, he’s delivered crosses after massacres. This was his hardest week yet (CNN)
- Police arrest armed man at Missouri Walmart (The Hill)
- Lost in Life, El Paso Suspect Found a Dark World Online (Wall Street Journal)
- Senate Will Discuss Gun Proposals In September, McConnell Says(NPR)