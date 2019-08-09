Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A marijuana plant is displayed at the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 19, 2019. The department announced Friday it has chosen eight applicants that will be licensed to grow medical marijuana in the state.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 9.

Here are 3 takeaways from new U.N. report on climate change and land use

Why has Utah Sen. Mike Lee joined a Twitter alternative and is urging others to do the same?

Utah’s medical cannabis program working to ensure safe consumption

Brad Rock: Ute punter settles which is rougher and tougher, Aussie or American football

JK! Studios keeps bringing the funny to NBC comedy competition

In our opinion: In recess, Congress can’t do anything about mass shootings

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.