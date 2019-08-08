SPANISH FORK — Mudslides and flash flooding closed several roads across the Wasatch Front on Thursday night, leaving drivers stranded and prompting evacuations for at least a dozen homes.

About 8:30 p.m., mudslides brought down rocks and mud in Little Cottonwood Canyon, just west of Snowbird, also closing the road, according to Unified police. Up to four feet of mud and debris covered the road in some places.

Multiple cars were stuck between the mudslides on the road, unable to proceed forward or go back the way they came. There were no reports of anybody being swept away or injured in the mudslides, authorities said, but a Department of Public Safety helicopter was preparing to search the area to make sure.

As of 8:50 p.m., a plow was on the way to clean up the debris and clear the road, the Unified Fire Department said. The canyon will remain closed until all the debris is cleared.

The Utah Highway Patrol also responded to a mudslide near Tie Fork Rest Area across U.S. Highway 6 about 8 p.m., said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

The highway was closed in both directions west of the rest area while crews worked, Cannon said.

A mudslide was also reported above the Grotto, seven miles up Payson Canyon.

As of 10 p.m., the road to Payson Canyon was closed in both directions.

Meanwhile, residents of Loafer Canyon were evacuated due to a flash flood, Cannon said. There were no reported injuries and the extent of any property damage was unknown.

Cannon said he believed as many as 100 or 200 people south of Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills could be affected by the flooding.

