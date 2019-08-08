Note: Richfield finished with a 6-5 overall record in 2018 and was tied for fifth in 3A South with a 1-4 record. It lost to Summit Academy 40-21 in the 3A quarterfinals.

Richfield 2018 offensive and defensive stats

RICHFIELD — As the new high school football season begins, hope abounds in programs. The new season signals a fresh start, a chance for schools to turn the page from last year. Led by second-year head coach Jason Hitchens, the Wildcats look to compete in Region 12.

“As a team, we want to improve over the course of the preseason. We kind of approach the year in three phases. Preseason hopefully will prepare us to have a successful run through league play. If you set goals in tiers, your first goal would be probably to make the playoffs, then from there you can elevate to win your conference. From there, do everything you can to extend your season one game at a time,” Hitchens said.

On offense, workhorse running back Brit Riddle returns for the season, and backup quarterback Gavin Brown will take the reins as the full-time starter. Lex Leany and Jake Hyatt are returning offensive linemen. On defense, the fearsome linebacker duo of Wyatt Blackner and Kasey Giddings will be the keys on defense.

Team at a glance

Coach: Jason Hitchens is entering his second year as head coach of Richfield. He is a graduate of Portland State.

Coach Hitchens’ comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I understand that you have to use some system, there has to be some system in place; coming from California where they used a different method, I think it gives you a point of reference but at some point too, it can be a little bit misleading and misrepresenting if for example, you play down and you play a very good Division II school or one level down, and you get penalized for that and that school ends up being an undefeated champion in that league and then you go up and play an 0-10 5A school, is that team really better than the other team? There’s some flaws in how it’s structured. What they don’t take into account is sometimes demographics. For schools like us and schools that are in areas, it’s difficult for you to get games and we have budget considerations that take place — transportation costs that sometimes put us in a position where it just financially makes more sense for us to play teams that are closer to home.”

Team offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Jason Hitchens

2018 offensive production: 25.7 ppg (6th in 3A)

— 4 returning starters

— Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Britt Riddle (RB)

Riddle rushed for 697 yards and four touchdowns last season.

— Gavin Brown (WR, now QB)

Brown played as a wide receiver and backup quarterback last year, now he is stepping into the quarterback position.

Returning offensive starters

Brit Riddle (RB)

Gavin Brown (WR/QB)

Lex Leany (OL)

Jake Hyatt (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Devan Timbreza

Jacob Hyatt

Kasey Giddings

Coach Hitchens’ comments on quarterback Gavin Brown:

“We lost Emmitt Hafen, who had been the starting quarterback here for three and a half years. We’re reloading with a quarterback that has very few snaps, so he’s going to be inexperienced, he’s a junior. He started for us on defense and at the receiver spot as a sophomore, so he’s pretty athletic. He’s a bright kid, but he just doesn’t have a lot of game experience."

Coach Hitchens’ comments on running backs:

“Our running back (Brit Riddle) is probably one of our more experienced players, so we will probably lean on the running game more this year than we did last year. That should take a little pressure off our inexperienced quarterback.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Hitchens’ key to offensive success is his young team developing and as a coaching staff, making sure the schemes are helping them be successful.

Team defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jason Hitchens

2018 defensive production: 19.4 ppg (5th in 4A)

— 7 returning starters

— 40 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Wyatt Blackner (LB)

Blackner was a 3A honorable mention at linebacker last year, with 118 tackles, two sacks and an interception

— Kasey Giddings (LB)

Giddings racked up 108 tackles and a sack in 2018.

Returning defensive starters

Wyatt Blackner (LB)

Kasey Giddings (LB)

Brandon Schuab (DE)

Devan Timbreza (DB)

Brit Riddle (DB)

Gavin Brown (DB)

Kial White (DB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Denim Torgerson

Gage Morrison

Nathan Sheffer

Kaden Chidester

Coach Hitchens’ comments on defensive backs:

“I’m hoping we’ll see a group of defensive backs that show that they had a lot of reps and a lot of playing time last year. Again, we open up the competition, so there’s guys that might have started at the defensive back position last year that won’t be starting at the defensive back position this year. We’ve taken some guys that were defensive backs last year and have moved them to another position. Some of the names you put in there, the guys that played in those positions, you might find them in another position just because of what we’re doing schematically this year.”

Coach Hitchens’ comments on linebackers:

“That should probably be one of our strengths. We’ve got Wyatt (Blackener) and Kasey (Giddings), both started 11 games last year at inside linebacker spot, so that should be a strength of our defense.”

Coach Hitchens’ comments on defensive line:

“When you’re a young player that’s seen very few varsity reps, each week is going to be a learning experience for you. The learning curve is going to be pretty steep early in the season, but hopefully by the time we get into league play, they’ll have enough experience under their belts that they’ll be OK. There’s a couple kids in there that have played. They haven’t necessarily played defensive line, but we’ve taken a linebacker and we moved him down to defensive line. There’s kids that have varsity playing experience. I’m not overly concerned that they’re going to be a deer in the headlights, because they have played football before."

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Hitchens’ key to defensive success is not giving up big plays, which was Richfield’s Achilles' heel last year.

Bottom line

Richfield is inexperienced on offense, but running back Brit Riddle should carry most of the offensive load. The Wildcats have two great linebackers and a defensive backfield, but will need help on the defensive line.

Coaches preseason Region 12 straw poll: 3rd

Deseret News Region 12 prediction: 2nd

Key region game: at San Juan, Oct. 4 (Week 8)

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — PROVIDENCE HALL, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at North Sevier, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — PAYSON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — NORTH SANPETE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Carbon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Manti, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — SOUTH SEVIER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at San Juan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Emery, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — GRAND, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Richfield High School

All-time record: 344-406-12 (89 years)

Region championships: 17 (1926, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 co, 1985, 1988 co)

Playoff appearances: 40

Current playoff appearance streak: 2

All-time playoff record: 32-39-1

State championships: 1 (1984)

State championship record: 1-5

Most played rivalry: 58 meetings with North Sanpete dating back to 1923. Richfield leads 31-26-2.

Felt’s Factoids: The 1931 Wildcats are one of just six teams to average more than 50 points a game. … Richfield held Manti to minus-90 yards in a 1971 game, the second fewest rushing allowed in a game.

Last 5

2018 — 6-5 (1-4 in 3A South – 3A Quarterfinals)

2017 — 6-5 (2-3 in 3A South – 3A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 1-9 (0-5 in 3A South – Missed playoffs)

2015 — 2-8 (0-5 in 3A South – Missed playoffs)

2014 — 7-4 (2-3 in 3A South – Missed playoffs)

Richfield coaching history

2018-current — Jason Hitchens (6-5)

2014-2017 — Erik Thorson (16-26)

2008-2013 — Corey Morrison (37-28)

2005-2007 — Seth Giddings (12-18)

2000-2004 — Dave Clark (11-38)

1995-1999 — Corey Morrison (3-40)

1989-1994 — Randy Madsen (24-31)

1983-1988 — Paul Messersmith (50-17)

1982 — Larry Estep (4-5)

1979-1981 — Paul Tidwell (20-12)

1973-1978 — Nyle Norris (37-29)

1969-1972 — Gary Roylance (29-13-1)

1967-1968 — Ronald Pierce (1-16)

1966 — Ken Sampson (1-7)

1965 — Unknown (1-6-1)

1963-1964 — Andy Anderson (8-7-1)

1957-1962 — Art Nielson (12-34-3)

1955-1956 — Darwin Woodbury (2-12)

1943-1954 — Clive Roberts (1-7)

1937-1942 — Unknown (13-16-1)

1931-1936 — Joe Buys (28-14-1)

1925-1930 — Paul Packard (17-16)

1922-1924 — Unknown (6-7-3)

1921 — Harry Casey (5-1-1)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2015 — Jensen Magleby, WR

2013 — Brodie Ellis, RB

2013 — Shay Morrison, DL

2013 — Riley Cunningham, DB

2012 — Shay Morrison, TE/DE

2011 — Braden Hampton, RB/DB

2011 — Justus Clark, OL/DL

2010 — Robert Torgerson, DL

