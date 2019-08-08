High school football: Mountain Ridge Sentinels 2019 preview

Web Tease: Here's an in-depth look at the Mountain Ridge football team heading into the 2019 season.

HERRIMAN — Mountain Ridge High School has been under construction all summer, with the new football program having to piece together a productive workout schedule in the offseason, on top of getting together a first-year team. The team has been in and out of at least three workout locations in preparing to field the first Sentinel team this coming season.

It's all been quite the endeavor for Mountain Ridge coach Mike Meifu.

“It’s very challenging,” said Meifu. “It’s not just about getting kids to come play for a brand-new program, but then getting everything else together to play for a school that isn’t even built yet. It’s a lot and it’s been a real challenge, although I knew it would be.”

A lot of the challenge comes from trying to convince kids to leave a successful program like Herriman to give the new program a try, leading to a relatively young and inexperienced group, at least initially.

“We have just a few seniors, but numbers-wise we have a lot of young guys here, so that’s good,” Meifu said. “It’s a growing area with a lot of guys moving in, so we like what’s developing and we certainly love the potential here.”

Of course some schools in recent years have greatly exceeded expectations in their first seasons — namely programs like Skyridge and Corner Canyon, although every new program is unique.

“Every school has different circumstances when just starting up,” Meifu said. “We have our own challenges here and I just expect these guys to compete with the tough teams in our region and to really build a strong foundation for not just this year, but for what we want this program to be in the years after.”

Mountain Ridge Sentinels at a glance

Coach: Mike Meifu coached at West Jordan for four years before taking the job at Mountain Ridge.

Meifu on the new UHSAA RPI:

“There were years at West Jordan where I feel it would have really helped us, so I think it’s going to be a really good thing. We play in a very tough region, so I think it helps those teams playing in tough regions most, which was sort of why it was designed. So yeah, I look at it positively.”

Mountain Ridge offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Mike Meifu

— Spread offense

Offensive players to watch

Hayden Timothy (QB)

Ayden Helm (QB)

Luke Johnson (TE)

McKade Bearden (WR)

Coach Meifu on his quarterbacks:

“We have two guys competing now and they’ve both been back and forth. It’s been a good battle. Hayden is a senior and Ayden will be a sophomore, so we’re happy with both in how they’ve learned our offense. They’ve both risen to the occasion.”

Coach Meifu on Luke Johnson:

“He’s going to be a very solid player for us. I’ve had real good tight ends in the past and he certainly fits the mold of what I want at that position.”

Coach Meifu on McKade Dearden:

“He’s probably our most experienced player. He should have a really big year with his big playmaking ability and he’s also a great leader.”

Keys to offensive success in 2019: Meifu generally likes his options at the skill positions, but line play could prove dicey. Should the line play suffice, then the Sentinels could see some decent success in what looks to be a very tough Region 7.

Mountain Ridge defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Chris Bocage

— 4-3

Defensive players to watch

Owen Soffe (DL)

Chase Higham (DL)

Cole Schmitt (LB)

Devin Burgon (LB)

Coach Meifu on his defensive line:

“We feel like we have a bit more depth on the defensive line than the offensive line. We have two and maybe a three-deep that we feel really good about.”

Coach Meifu on his linebackers:

“We feel we have a solid core at linebacker. They’ll be tested, but we think that will be a strong position for us this year.”

Coach Meifu on his defensive backs:

“A lot of our skill guys on offense will play in the defensive backfield and we feel good about all of them. We have three positions locked down pretty much and one open battle going on, but we feel good about what’s going on in our defensive backfield.”

Keys to defensive success in 2019: It's difficult to assign certain aspects as keys to success for any new program, although again it appears as if the Sentinels will largely sink or swim with how effective their line play proves to be.

Bottom line

Meifu is a proven coach with a proven system, although the lack of senior leadership may lead to some tough growing pains in Year One. Look for Meifu to establish good depth and a strong culture moving forward, however.

Coaches Region 7 straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News Region 7 prediction: Fifth

Key region game: Oct. 4 vs. Timpanogos

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — OLYMPUS, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — KEARNS, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Lehi, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — TIMPVIEW, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Alta, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Payson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — OREM, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — SPANISH FORK, 7 p.m.

Mountain Ridge coaching history