SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man who was taken into custody on Wednesday after rear-ending a highway patrol trooper and then fleeing the scene of the crash had a history of allegedly trying to out-drive police, court records show.

Cory Martin, 27, was arrested July 19, when he and another man led police on an extended chase through Lehi after someone reported seeing them steal a purse from a car, according to charging documents. Martin was a passenger in the car during the July 19 chase, police wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

On Wednesday, Martin is accused of attempting to elude police again — this time as a driver.

Martin rear-ended a Utah Highway Patrol trooper's car on I-215 in Salt Lake City near Redwood Road about 6 p.m. that evening, a UHP sergeant said. The sergeant said Martin then fled from police in his car.

He was taken into custody that same night, as troopers "had a pretty good idea" of the driver's identity after the crash, Sgt. Nick Street said. Martin was a parole fugitive, according to Street.

He was charged in July with failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor, along with a second-degree felony burglary charge; seven third-degree felony charges of unlawful acquisition, possession, or transferral of a financial card; and five other misdemeanor charges.

Martin also pleaded guilty in 2011 in Juab County to failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. Another warrant was issued for his arrest in September 2018 for failing to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony, along with other charges.

He has also pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor drug-related charges since 2010, court records show.