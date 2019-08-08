FARMINGTON — A Woods Cross man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for punching and killing a fellow motel guest for talking too loudly.

Ross Alan Letham, 31, pleaded guilty as charged in 2nd District Court in June to homicide by assault, a third-degree felony. On Monday, Judge Michael Edwards ordered him to prison and gave him credit for time he has served in the Davis County Jail since March.

Letham was staying at the InTown Suites Extended Stay Motel, 635 S. 700 West in Woods Cross, when he came out of his room March 5 to confront another guest who he thought was being too loud on the phone, court documents say.

Letham then punched Tilman Bitsoie, 45, of Arizona, knocking him out and to the ground. Bitsoie did not regain consciousness, court documents say, and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Also in June, Letham admitted to DUI, a class B misdemeanor, and failing stop at the command of law enforcement, a third-degree felony.

He was ordered in that case to another term of up to five years in prison, a term that will run at the same time as the homicide sentence.