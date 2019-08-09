Sure, perennial powerhouse Bingham is now gone, but enter a couple of very notable programs and Region 4 looks as strong as ever entering the 2019 football season.

The Miners now reside in Region 3 following statewide realignment in the offseason, although the additions of 5A stalwarts Corner Canyon and Skyridge haven't escaped anyone's notice, let alone admiration.

"You look at what Corner Canyon did last year and it looks like they're returning a lot of the same guys, and then with Skyridge — a school we lost to last year — I think those schools are going to do just fine," noted Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank.

Of course Brockbank's program is one capturing a lot of attention, considering its position as defending 6A state champion. Armed with some of the state's most notable talent and several returning starters, the Knights appear poised for another strong run and a possible repeat.

But despite all of what Lone Peak presents, coaches opted to tab Corner Canyon as the Region 4 favorite despite the program making the jump from 5A classification.

" They need to be pushed and have those high expectations because they can accomplish a lot, especially if they go through the process right of preparing. " Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar

A glance at what the Chargers return serves to explain why region coaches esteem them so highly, not to mention their 12-0 record from a year ago.

“They know the expectations are high, and I think they have that of themselves, especially when having that many guys back,” said Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar. “They need to be pushed and have those high expectations because they can accomplish a lot, especially if they go through the process right of preparing.”

Given their respective state championships, coupled with a good amount of returning talent, both Corner Canyon and Lone Peak are considered the preseason top two teams. Also slotting right in are the two teams that made it clear to the championship before taking tough losses: American Fork and Skyridge.

Skyridge is a program that has to replace quite a few key components, with the Cavemen also losing a lot of notable talent from last year's team. But with capable parts ready to step in and lead, both programs should prove a tough out for anyone.

"American Fork is always tough and we know they'll be right there near or even at the top again," said Pleasant Grove coach Mark Wootton. "And you look at what Skyridge has done. Both of those teams are going to be tough."

As for Wootton's team, it lost perhaps even more than the Cavemen and Eagles, but looks to have one of the more formidable defenses in region this coming year.

Even Westlake, which has taken it on the chin in recent years, is a program no one is overlooking.

"Coach (Louis) Wong does a great job out there," Wootton said. "You can get in a lot of trouble if you overlook them or anyone else in this region."

" You can get in a lot of trouble if you overlook them (Westlake) or anyone else in this region. " Pleasant Grove coach Mark Wootton

Despite all the particulars involved, the fact remains that Region 4 can easily be argued as being the state's best, with coaches within the region well aware of that fact.

'It's the same story every year in this region and that's a great thing for our program," Brockbank said. "You love the chance to compete against the very best and you get that every year playing in this region, and we'll certainly get to do the same this year."

Deseret News projections for Region 4 football teams in 2019

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Corner Canyon: The Chargers return 15 starters from a year ago, including standouts like quarterback Cole Hagen, defensive lineman and top recruit Van Fillinger and linebacker Josh Wilson. Other top contributions should come from receivers Noah Kjar and offensive lineman Jackson Light, along with linebacker Cade McDougal and defensive back Quinn Andra. 2018 RECORD: 12-0. PLAYOFFS: Defeated Skyridge 31-14 for the 5A state championship.

2. Lone Peak: The Knights look loaded with the return of such players as safety Nate Ritchie along with linebackers Jared Fotu and Keegan Nitta. On offense players line, running back Daniel Yamada are expected to lead the way along with receivers Trajan Hansen and Shawn Wood. 2018 RECORD: 10-3. PLAYOFFS: Defeated American Fork 34-29 in the 6A championship.

3. American Fork: The Cavemen lost some good talent but return top players like receiver Devin Downing and linebacker Bodie Schoonover. Other contributions are expected from running back Jaxon Gregory and receiver Tanner Holden. Also look for contributions from linebacker Kade Wakefield on defense and safety Peyton Wilson. 2018 RECORD: 11-3. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Lone Peak 34-29 in the 6A championship.

4. Skyridge: Dylan Samuels returns for the offense with big things expected from quarterback Emmett Call. Other top returning starters on offense are offensive linemen Dakota Dixon and Adam Pond. Defensively the leaders are expected to be defensive end Iohalani Raass along with an experienced defensive backfield that includes Malae Tanuvasa, Bowen Thomas and Jackson Lambert. 2018 RECORD: 11-2. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Corner Canyon 31-14 in the 5A state championship.

5. Pleasant Grove: The Vikings have to replace a lot on offense, but return standouts like running back Rex Connors and offensive lineman Wyatt Dawe. The defense returns a lot of good experience led by defensive back Jaedyn Maldonado, linebacker Spencer Tauteoli and defensive lineman Phil Boban. 2018 RECORD: 8-5. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Lone Peak 29-0 in the 6A semifinal round.

6. Westlake: The Thunder have to replace a lot of starting talent on offense, but return a solid defense led by players like defensive lineman Taufa Kanuch, linebacker Kale Anderson and defensive back Isaac Allen. 2018 RECORD: 3-7. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.