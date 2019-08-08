SOUTH JORDAN — Crews pulled a 72-year-old man from a pond in his backyard after he fell in the water Thursday.

The man, whose name has not been released, became submerged about 11:45 Thursday morning as he was maintaining the pond, said South Jordan Police Sergeant David Lovendahl.

His wife checked on him about five minutes after he went outside and found him in the water, Lovendahl said. She called 911 and crews pulled him from the pond.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was breathing and was expected to recover.

Lovendahl said such calls are uncommon. Detectives do not suspect foul play.