PLEASANT GROVE — City officials on Thursday cautioned residents there is a possibility swimmer’s itch is present in Manila Creek Pond.

According to the Mayo Clinic, swimmer’s itch is an itchy rash that can occur after people go swimming or wading outdoors. Also known as cercarial dermatitis, swimmer's itch is most common in freshwater lakes and ponds, but it occasionally occurs in salt water.

The rash is usually caused by an allergic reaction to parasites that burrow into the skin while swimming or wading in warm water.

According to a post on the city’s website, officials started receiving complaints Wednesday. After contacting the Utah County Health Department, city officials determined there is a possibility the parasites may present in the pond, 3300 N. 900 West.

The department also stated that a few ponds and lakes in the county are starting to report swimmer’s itch.

The post said city officials believe the condition is due to the ducks and snails in the pond. The post also noted swimmer’s itch is an allergic reaction that doesn’t affect everyone, similar to hay fever. The city also said it will post signs advising swimmers of the problem.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is uncomfortable, but it usually clears up on its own in a few days. In the meantime, itching can be controlled with over-the-counter or prescription medication.