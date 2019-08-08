SALT LAKE CITY — Two Salt Lake City residents were killed in a plane crash in Camarillo, California, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims on Thursday as Tara Wells, 56, and John Wells, 60.

They were the only two people on board the small, single-engine plane when it crashed in a grass field at the Camarillo Airport, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The couple was en route to a family wedding in southern California, according to their daughter, Emily Taylor Wells.

"They just loved living," Wells said. "They loved seeing things, they loved exploring, they loved being together and you would definitely feel that."

Flying was a passion of her father's, Wells said.

"Sharing flying with other people was what made my dad feel on top of the world," she said.

Wells described her parents as "some of the most genuine and kind people."

"I feel really lucky that they were my parents because not everybody gets to have parents like I had," she said.

The plane crashed just short of the runway for unknown reasons, according to an accident report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash happened at 1:29 p.m. PST, the medical examiner's office said. Both victims died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.