PROVO — Talk always seems to center on how an offensive line has to work in unison to achieve productive and consistent play, perhaps more so than any other position group. One chink in the armor and it can blow up the entire production for the blocking schemes and indeed for the entire offense.

But what about the defensive line?

The cohesiveness necessary in achieving an effective defensive front is often lost on some casual fans, as defensive linemen are often seen as a group of individuals, each charged to beat his blocking assignment by whatever means necessary. But as with most things in football, a lot more goes into it than most observers realize.

Take mounting an effective pass rush, for example — a lacking aspect in BYU teams in recent years that leaves fans frustrated while suggesting seemingly simple solutions such as blitzing more often. But as defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki explained throughout last season, simply calling blitzes isn't as forthright as perhaps in years past in this era of RPOs and other offensive systems.

Ultimately the hope is to man a consistent pass rush no matter the situation with the front four players, with Tuiaki explaining that it indeed takes all four defensive linemen to get it done.

“If you get a really good pass rush by a defensive end, and then a subpar one by the two interior ones, then it’s not really going to work,” Tuiaki said. “In all my years coaching the defensive line I’ve maybe seen just one or two sacks where just one guy beats a guy. It doesn’t happen like that.”

" It’s sort of like boxing. There’s a lot of things involved, but I obviously love all of it. " BYU defensive lineman Zac Dawe

Tuiaki explains that it's all about forcing the action and making players position themselves to the spot the defense dictates.

“It’s all about setting traps for the quarterback,” Tuiaki said. “To that everybody has to do their part. It’s not just one guy and it’s rarely just one guy in any position group, but particularly with the defensive line, much like it is with the offensive line.”

Of course the onus then falls on the defensive linemen to make certain they're in the right spots and forcing the right action, which is again more complicated than some may think.

“It’s not just tons of technique, but also timing,” said BYU defensive lineman Zac Dawe. “You have read if it’s a pass first, and then just try to out-leverage your guy or use your speed. There’s a bunch of techniques with all of it. You don’t just have to read the play, but read the guy blocking you and where his hands are. It’s sort of like boxing. There’s a lot of things involved, but I obviously love all of it.”

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Zac Dawe (99) cheers after beating the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.

Dawe is viewed as the most capable pass rusher from his defensive end position and has made notable progress this past spring and into the offseason. But as mentioned, it's going to take a lot more than Dawe to get pressure and account for sacks this season.

"We have to have a lot of guys step up and Zac looks good and is working hard, but then there's Devin (Kaufusi)," Tuiaki said. "Devin is a guy who brings a lot of the tools his brothers did. He’s getting there and I love having Zac, who is a former wrestler, and Trajan (Pili) has always been solid for us.”

One other end rusher could end up being stout defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who coaches could very well employ in a variety of ways.

“He’s trimmed up and is absolutely a guy we feel we can use in some different roles,” Tuiaki said. “It’s all about creating mismatches and we try and do that with a lot of our guys in varying their roles. So yeah, Khyiris is definitely one of those guys we’re looking at with the strides he’s made.”

As for the defensive tackles beyond Tonga, Tuiaki has seen one of his options come on strong while complemented effectively by others.

“Lorenzo Fauatea has really stepped up and so has Bracken El-Bakri, as a real leader of the group,” Tuiaki said. “Then there’s young guys like Earl Tuioti-Mariner, who has impressed, and we feel like we’re going to put together a real strong group this year.”