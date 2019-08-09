Jay Evensen asks a "reasonable" question: What are our leaders going to do about mass shootings? A more important question is what are you as an individual going to do about it?

If you are not prepared to successfully engage an active shooter, then you are neglecting your duty. In nearly all of human history, it has been expected that free and honorable men should be armed, so that they can effectively and efficiently stop the evil actions of those who would use unrighteous violence.

Do not look to your elected representatives to protect you. That duty is yours alone.

Jonathan Reynolds

Pahrump, Nevada