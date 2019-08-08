SALT LAKE CITY — It turns out rentable electric scooters scattered throughout cities aren’t actually better for the environment — all the effort companies go through to make them available is ultimately more damaging than comparable transportation, according to a new study.

Vox reports that a new study published in Environmental Research Lettersfound that a scooter’s total life cycle — from manufacturing to retirement — is arguably worse than other modes of transportation, like taking a bus or riding a bike. Researchers from North Carolina State University found that each mile driven ultimately results in 202g of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.

Most of the impact from each scooter comes from the scooter’s overseas manufacturing processes. A portion of the damage is also done by contractors hired by Lime or Bird to drive around a city to pick up scooters, transport them to another location to be charged, and then transporting them back to places where people will easily find them.

Researchers found that by altering processes already in place, companies could reduce the environmental impact significantly. The study recommends companies better organize and streamline collection processes in order to eliminate gas waste or competition between contractors as well as enforcing anti-vandalism policies to extend each scooters’ life cycle — which should last about two years.

Scooter destruction is a serious issue, and results in more eScooters being produced to replace the damaged scooters. Fast Company notes that scooters located near bodies of water can end up dumped in lakes, rivers and the ocean, resulting in pollution damage.

The Los Angeles Times reported last year vandals in Los Angeles-adjacent cities set fire to scooters before dumping them in the trash and water. Several incidents can be seen on the birdgraveyard Instagram page.