Note: Stansbury finished with a 7-4 overall record in 2018 and was tied for first in Region 11 with a 4-1 record. It lost to Pine View 65-41 in the 4A quarterfinals.

Stansbury 2018 offensive and defensive stats

STANSBURY PARK — Since Stansbury High School opened in 2009, the football program has only ever run one thing — the triple option. It was very successful, too, with a 70-40 overall record and eight playoff appearances, including two semifinal appearances.

Things are changing in a big way heading into the 2019 season.

Eric Alder is taking over as head coach this year and he’s switching things up to a fast-paced spread offense and then a 3-4 defense.

It’s a dramatic change from what the program is used to, but Alder has tried to temper any uneasiness from the players by telling them it’s still just football.

“Like I told them from the beginning, it’s a new scheme both offensively and defensively, but football is football. It comes down to: you play with great effort, you execute and you make plays. If you do those things, anything is going to work,” said Alder.

Even though the quarterback will be throwing more, Alder said it’s still just making the correct reads and decisions. On the offensive line, the blocking schemes are different, but Alder said it’s still just moving defensive players the direction you want.

Alder said he’s been very impressed with how receptive the players have been to the changes.

There’s certainly some risk with the change. Stansbury ranked third offensively in 4A last year, averaging 37.7 ppg in the triple option. Alder is confident his athletic squad will get things figured out by the opener and be just as dangerous.

Defense is what Stansbury needs to make the biggest jump. Last year it finished in the middle of the 4A pack, allowing 25.5 ppg, and that will need to be better this year, especially with a tough schedule to open the season against three Cache Valley teams.

Stansbury Stallions at a glance

Coach: Eric Alder is entering his first season as head coach at Stansbury after spending the past five years at Ben Lomond where he led the Scots to a 10-41 record the past five years.

Coach Alder comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I think it’s probably something they need to try to solve some obvious problems of strong regions and weaker regions. You have regions that have six really good teams and two get left out even though they’re probably better than the third- and fourth-place team in another region. I think that was probably the basis of it. The con is that a region champ might have a power ranking that doesn’t put them at a high seed. That will be interesting to see how that shakes out. … We need to find a way to emphasize and reward taking first in region. That needs to be weighted. They need to find a way to have region play mean something.”

Stansbury offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Eric Alder

2018 offensive production: 37.7 ppg (3rd in 4A)

— 2 returning starters

— Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Andrew Hanson (OG)

A strong returning starter on the offensive line who will anchor things for the Stallions.

— Tommy Christopherson (RB)

Was a fifth option carrying the ball last year for Stansbury, finishing with 28 carries for 141 yards and a score.

Returning offensive starters

Andrew Hanson (OG)

Tommy Christopherson (RB)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Kru Huxford (QB)

Mason Stewart (QB)

Dax Brown (OT)

Dillon Carpenter (C)

Hayden Birch (OT)

Jacob Rich (OL)

Payton Didericksen (RB)

Lawson Wihongi (WR)

Tyson Tripp (WR)

Cayden Clark (WR)

Sam Berry (WR)

Gabe Harris (Slot)

Paepaeseu Tia (Slot)

Jordan Snow (TE)

Coach Alder comments on quarterback competition:

“We’re going with two guys, Kru Huxford and Mason Stewart, we’re going to let those two guys battle it out for the first couple weeks in August and see what happens. Either way we’ll have good backup at that position and they’ll both be playing on the other side of the ball. It’s been a good competition, both pushing each other, both helping each other out. It’s been a healthy competition.”

Coach Alder comments on offensive line:

“It is an adjustment and it continues to be an adjustment. Zone blocking has been an adjustment and will continue to be an adjustment, but they’ll get it. They’re very smart. That’s one thing I’ve noticed from the very beginning, they’re smart, their football IQ is pretty high. They’re able to adapt and learn new concepts. It’s still football, it’s still about coming off the ball and being able to physically move an opponent and blocking the right way.”

Coach Alder comments on running back tandem of Tommy Christopherson and Payton Didericksen:

“I anticipate them both playing and both sharing the load and not having one get more carries than the other, both will be playing defense. I think that’s a good plan right now to split their reps on offense. Payton is a bigger, stronger, more physical back and Tommy has some pretty good speed and quickness. They’re both a 1-2 bunch.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Coach Alder likes to play with a high-paced, no-huddle offense. It not only requires great fitness from the players, but a strong understanding of all the nuances of the offense. How quickly everyone grasps their assignments will play a large role in how successful the transition goes this season. Alder said he won’t try to complicate the offense, but said the stuff they do run they need to run very well.

Stansbury defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Alex Huxford

2018 defensive production: 25.5 ppg (13th in 4A)

— 6 returning starters

— 3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Payton Didericksen (LB)

Finished second on the team in tackles a year ago, with 92 tackles to go along with his three sacks.

— Paepaeseu Tia (LB)

Ended up fourth on the team in tackles a year ago with 55 tackles.

Returning defensive starters

Paepaeseu Tia (ILB)

Payton Didericksen (ILB)

Jordan Snow (OLB)

Kru Huxford (DB)

Gabe Harris (DB)

Tommy Christopherson (S)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Mason Stewart (OLB)

Andrew Hanson (ILB)

Dax Brown (DL)

Kyler Kolb (DL)

Bryce Gordon (DL)

Dillon Carpenter (DL)

Cayden Clark (S)

Coach Alder comments on strong defensive mentality:

“They’re physical. They love to tackle. I think we have a lot of depth at linebacker. With us playing a 3-4, that frees up a lot of guys that could be playing D-end or nose guard, now we have six or seven, maybe eight that can play and rotate. We’ve got to put those pieces to the puzzle together to figure out how best we want to manage to get the best 11 on the field.”

Coach Alder comments on confidence in secondary:

“I feel good about our secondary, Cayden Clark playing a great safety, Tommy Christopherson also at safety. We have three corners that can play in Kru Huxford, Gabe Harris and Jacob Nunley. And we have some other athletes than can fill in the secondary as well.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

In switching to a 3-4 defense, the new coaching staff has tweaked the assignments and responsibilities of a lot of players. Execution will be the key as Stansbury looks to make a smooth transition. Alder said it’s important that everyone is covering all the gaps and defending the routes the right way to be successful.

Bottom line

When a program has run the same stuff for a decade, change will inevitably require patience. No amount of practice can fully prepare the players for live football and Friday nights running a new offense and defense. Stansbury is talented and athletic, though, and the players will inevitably figure things out and be right in the hunt for the Region 10 title.

Coaches preseason Region 10 straw poll: Second

Deseret News Region 10 prediction: Second

Key region game: at Park City, Sept. 20 (Week 6)

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — SKY VIEW, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Logan, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Green Canyon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — CEDAR VALLEY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — TOOELE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Park City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Ben Lomond, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — MOUNTAIN VIEW, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — at Ogden, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — UINTAH, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Stansbury High School

All-time record: 70-40 (10 years)

Region championships: 5 (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 co, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 8

Current playoff appearance streak: 8 (2011-2018)

All-time playoff record: 6-8

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 10 meetings with Tooele dating back to 2009. Stansbury leads 7-3.

Felt’s Factoid: Stallion Chase Christensen is one of just 11 players to score on a 99-yard rushing play. He and Millard’s Jesse Rhodes were the last to accomplish the feat, in 2012.

Last 5

2018 — 7-4 (4-1 in Region 11– 4A Quarterfinals)

2017 — 8-4 (5-0 in Region 11 - 4A Semifinals)

2016 — 9-3 (6-1 in 3AA North – 3A Semifinals)

2015 — 7-4 (3-3 in 3AA North – 3AA First round)

2014 — 9-2 (6-0 in 3AA North – 3AA Quarterfinals)

Stansbury coaching history

2019 — Eric Alder (0-0)

2009-2018 — Clint Christiansen (70-40)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Hunter Thomas, C

2017 — Alix Vaefaga-Taukeiaho, LB

2017 — Dallon Brooks, DT

2017 — Silas Young, FB

2016 — Matt McIntyre, FB

2016 — Dylan Mott, OG

2015 — McCoy Didericksen, RB

2015 — Brennan Calder, DL

2014 — Landon Stice, RB

2014 — Jacob Petersen, OL

2014 — Gage Manzione, LB

2013 — Alex Mackay, RB

2012 — Colton May, LB

2012 — Chase Christiansen, QB

2011 — Jeremy Cafe, DL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.