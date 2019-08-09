It’s surprising that so many people worry about the least risky causes of traumatic death.

About 11,000 people die of drunken driving in the U.S. each year. So where is the call for outlawing alcohol? Dying from alcohol is significantly more probable than being shot by a stranger in the mall. And when you add the increasing number of traffic deaths caused by the new legal drugs, the number goes up. So rather than seeing marijuana banned, we see it not as a problem at all and are moving to see it legalized.

Richard Chambers

Rancho Palos Verdes, California