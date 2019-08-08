SALT LAKE CITY — The summer may be winding down, but weekends in Salt Lake City are never short of things to do. This weekend, enjoy a performance from Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker. Indulge your creative side by taking a workshop at the Craft Lake City DIY Festival or painting a cloudscape at Antelope Island with “UMFA in the Wild.” Relax with some yoga at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, and wrap everything up with a trip to the Salt Lake County Fair for cowboy games and a hoedown. For this weekend’s events, read on.

Jenny Oaks Baker Violin Workshop

Join violinists at the Assembly Hall at Temple Square as they perform a mix of sacred, inspirational and film music led by Jenny Oaks Baker. Baker’s students will perform along with the Family Four, made of Baker’s four children, who play violin, piano, cello and guitar. Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org/events).

Salt Lake County Fair ‘Family FarmFest’

Utah State University, Salt Lake County Extension Sewed items will be on display at the Salt Lake County Fair. The Salt Lake County Fair will be Aug 8-10 in South Jordan.

Looking for good, old-fashioned summer fun? Head over to the Salt Lake County Fair, where hopefuls compete for the blue ribbons in everything from baked goods to needlework to poultry that will earn them a spot at the Utah State Fair. Enjoy fair food, play cowboy games or learn to tie a quilt before settling down for a movie in the park (Friday, 9 p.m.) or a country hoedown (Saturday, 7 p.m.). Aug. 9, noon-9 p.m.; Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Salt Lake County Equestrian Center, 10800 S. 2200 West, South Jordan, free (slcountyfair.com).

Craft Lake City DIY Festival

If you’re in the mood for some DIY, check out the 11th annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival. Local artists peddle homemade wares like macrame wall hangings, ceramic mugs and leather bags with live music and local food to enjoy. If you’re interested in learning a creative skill, sign up for one of the many workshops over the weekend. Aug. 11, noon-7 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $5-$7 for adults, free for children ages 12 and younger, additional cost for workshops (craftlakecity.com).

Provided by Manda Bull A child gets her face painted by a Craft Lake City volunteer. The annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival is in its 11th year. Attendees shop from local artists, participate in DIY workshops and sample local food.

Yoga at the Zoo

Relax after a stressful week with Saturday-morning yoga at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. Offered as a partnership with Corepower Yoga Studios, this week’s class will be at the Twiga Terrace near the giraffe enclosure. Along with strengthening and calming yoga, each class features an “Animal Ambassador” visit and a chance to see the animals up close. Aug. 10, 8-9 a.m, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20 per session, for ages 14 and older (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org).

Antelope Island Cloudscapes

Send the kids back to school with a piece of original art to show off. The Utah Museum of Fine Arts brings patrons to Antelope Island for “UMFA in the Wild.” This free art-making event showcases Utah artists who’ve painted Western cloudscapes, then lets you explore your creativity as you make your own. Aug. 10, 10-11:30 a.m., Antelope Island State Park Visitor Center Amphitheater, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse, free (umfa.utah.edu).