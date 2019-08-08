SALT LAKE CITY — A Chicago woman called 911 twice and received no answer in return, CBS Chicago reports.

The woman, Denise Conroy, called 911 for help and heard at least seven rings but received no answer on the other line. She made two calls in 15 minutes. But the line kept ringing.

Conroy called 911 after her ex-husband visited her at her home and she felt concerned.

“Nobody answered the phone, six or seven times, I believe. And I waited a few minutes and I tried them again — same thing,” Conroy said.

No one called her back, either.

She recorded the landline phone call. She said she feels concerned, vulnerable and angry by what happened, according to CBS Chicago.

“It enraged me,” Conroy said. “It enraged me.”

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management told CBS Chicago that there was a high volume of calls when Conroy called. However, the office said that it would have answered her call if she had stayed on the line.

