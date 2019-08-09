SALT LAKE CITY — Prison Mike from“The Office”is out from the clink, this time hitting wherever you can buy Funko figurines.

“The Office” Prison Mike Pop figure is now available online on Hot Topic’s website — though it’s currently on backorder with a ship date of sometime between Aug. 17 and Aug. 28.

The figure costs $12.50.

“Gruel sandwiches. Gruel omelettes. Nothing but gruel. Plus, you can eat your own hair,” the description of the toy reads.

Last week, Funko released the figurine as a Hot Topic exclusive. It sold out quickly, according to ComicBook.com.

“If you missed it, your second chance is happening right now,” ComicBook.comreports.

Who is Prison Mike? In “The Office” season three episode “The Convict,” Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) dresses up as a prisoner to talk to his office about Martin, who is a convict. Michael provides a rather fantastical and hyperbolic description of what it’s like in prison.