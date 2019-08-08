SALT LAKE CITY — A week after getting the disappointing news that a projected starting linebacker was moving on, the Utah football team has moved on as well. Manny what's-his-name is way back in the rearview mirror and the Utes are looking forward.

“I’ve always had the mentality of ‘Worry about what you got and not what you don’t got,’” said Utah’s first-year linebacker coach Colton Swan. “Worry about what you got and do the best you can and make sure those guys have an opportunity to be successful.”

With Penn State transfer Manny Bowen off pursuing a business opportunity, the Utes have regrouped and inserted sophomore Devin Lloyd into a starting linebacker spot alongside Francis Bernard, who transferred from BYU a year ago. While the Utes are still a little thin at the position, they’re happy with the guys they’ve got as they rebuild following the losses of Chase Hansen and Cody Barton.

“We have big shoes to fill from the guys in the program last year (Hansen and Barton) and then losing Manny, but right now I’m really pleased with how the guys are working,” said Swan. “Francis Bernard and Devin Lloyd are doing an amazing job right now and dialed in as far as the ins and outs of their job. They come every day to work and put forth the time and effort.”

Coach Kyle Whittingham has praised the play of Bernard so far, recently singling him out as the best player on the field that day.

“He’s been all over the place,” he said. “He plays hard and smart and tough. He’s in the same mold as Chase and Cody, the exact same type of player.”

Whittingham is also pleased with Lloyd’s contribution so far, saying, “Devin Lloyd’s skill set is outstanding — he’s a guy we have a lot of faith in right now.”

Lloyd, a sophomore out of Chula Vista, California, doesn’t look like your typical linebacker at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, but he’s filling the role nicely.

“Devin has a lot of qualities,” said Swan. “He’s a bright kid, very knowledgeable on the defense, he’s got a work ethic to back it, has a high skill set, he’s very athletic and long, and has a great motor.”

Lloyd, who was recruited as a safety, acknowledges the switch to linebacker was a challenge, but he’s comfortable now.

“I was blessed with a lot of physical attributes,” he said. “Not only physical, but my mental side. I focus a lot on film study, understanding concepts and schemes and stuff like that. It helps having long arms and being 6-3, but it’s my all-around game and that’s what I try to focus on.”

The main concern with Bowen’s departure is the depth issue, as Whittingham noted: “We have enough bodies total, but not enough guys ready to play.”

Swan added, “You’d like to stay healthy, but the reality is you’re going to have injuries and guys that are backups are going to have to play and we as coaches have to get them ready.”

Utah Athletics Utah linebacker Trennan Carlson in action during the 2019 fall camp at the Utah practice facility.

The top two backups right now are Sione Lund, the four-star recruit from Bingham High who went to Stanford initially as a running back, but returned home last year, and Trennan Carlson, a former defensive end, who joined the program in May out of Ventura College in California.

“Sione’s a very powerful-type kid, he’s a thumper, he’s very physical, a great box player,” said Swan. “He’s a very bright kid and he’s a willing kid, works hard every day. We look for good things this year from him.”

The 6-1 226-pound Carlson was a first-team all-California Region III defensive lineman at Ventura, who played in the 2018 CCCAA state championship game and had 6.5 sacks, 64 tackles and returned a punt and an interception for touchdowns.

He was a late pickup and a valuable one, as Whittingham said, “If we didn’t have him, we’d really be behind the eight ball.”

“We’re just starting to get a feel for (Carlson) — he’s definitely a great edge pass rusher after playing a lot at JC defensive end, so he’s got a feel for coming off the edge,” said Whittingham. “He doesn’t have a lot of experience standing up and playing inside linebacker, so as time goes on he should get better and better.”

Despite never being a full-time starter, Bernard is the veteran of the young linebacking corps and he believes the group will be just fine this year.

“We’re improving and getting better every day,” he said. “Obviously (Bowen) would have been an asset to the linebacker group, but we have that ‘next man mentality' and just move forward with who we’ve got. I’m really impressed with how Devin Lloyd has adapted to the whole situation. He’s been a leader his whole career, to see him step up and take the role he has to take now is incredible.”