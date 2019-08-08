SALT LAKE CITY — Gisele Bundchen and her husband, Tom Brady, recently listed their Boston-area mansion for $39.5 million.

The home includes five bedrooms, a wine room, a gym, spa, pool, organic garden for vegetables and herbs, and more, according to the location’s listing page.

The home sits on over five acres of land that overlooks a golf course. There’s a three-car garage, but the home can apparently fit 20 cars if you include the circular driveway.

Bundchen and Brady’s decision to list the house may be a sign that the New England Patriots quarterback will be leaving New England or heading toward retirement, according to CNN.

Brady recently signed an extension with the Patriots for one season before he’ll become a free agent in 2020. There is already some speculation about where Brady might go when he becomes available again, including the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins.

Bundchen and Brady have been looking for homes in the New York area. They recently bought an apartment in Tribeca for $25 million, according to the New York Post.