PROVO — Among the many stats that can indicate success for an offense is third-down conversions.

Last season, BYU ranked 101st nationally in that category, converting only 62 of 168 chances (37 percent).

But in games in which the Cougars converted 40 percent or better on third downs in 2018, they posted a 6-0 record. When that number was below 40 percent, they were 1-6.

“That’s a pretty telling stat,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

For that reason, third-down conversions have been a focus during the offseason.

“Our third-down percentage wasn’t very good last year. Third downs correlate directly to winning and losing,” he said. “They allow you to continue moving the ball and obviously you put yourself in position to score points.”

There has been improvement in that area.

“Thus far in camp, we’re just over 50 percent in all third downs. I’m pleased with our progress in explosive plays on third downs but still a lot of work to do,” Grimes said. “The most telling stat will be how that shows up on a live day when they can actually tackle us.”

Meanwhile, another focus has been improving in explosive plays — plays that go for 25 yards or more.

“We’ve really tried to emphasize a couple of things, areas that were our weakest points last year. One of those was explosive plays,” Grimes said. “We’ve charted it every day. We’ve had as many as 19 in a practice. The fewest was seven. We’ve averaged probably 11 or 12 per day out of a total of 60-70 snaps. Certainly, the ratio is better than it has been at any time since I’ve been here.”