CEDAR CITY — The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded $25,000 to three Southern Utah University programs — the STEM Center for Teaching and Learning, the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business Latinx Business Scholarship and the Center for Diversity & Inclusion internship program.

The funding will be split equally among the three initiatives.

Through the STEM Center, the grant will benefit local tutoring centers for K-12 students, as well as a number of other programs such as Girls Go Digital, Cedar Mountain Science Camp, Science Olympiad and Southern Utah Robotics Coalition.

Within the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business, the funding will allow for three low-income students to receive the Latinx Business Scholarship. The students are high-achievers with a minimum 3.0 grade point average who demonstrate a desire for academic excellence.

SUU’s Center for Diversity & Inclusion will utilize the funding to continue placing up to eight students per year in high-profile positions throughout campus. These positions allow students to gain hands-on experience to further their preparation for future careers.