SALT LAKE CITY — Disneyland ejected a Los Angeles rapper and his entourage this week after an alleged gun threat, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

Disneyland ejected Shoreline Mafia member Ohgeesy, whose real name is Alejandro Coranza, and his entourage from the park after someone within his party allegedly threatened a Disney employee, saying he would “get a gun and come back,” Anaheim police told the Sun.

“Apparently somebody made a veiled threat to an employee and they were escorted out of the park,” said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

Anaheim police told the Sun that the threat to the Disneyland employee was, “I’m going to go home and get a gun and come back.”

No gun was found among the group.

TMZ first reported on the incident on Wednesday morning. The incident reportedly took place as the group waited in line at the Indiana Jones Adventure ride when it broke down, according to TMZ.

“We’re told Ohgeesy’s group got upset after waiting for about 15 minutes and decided to make their exit, but one guy was really irritated and allegedly threatened a ride worker. Our sources say the guy warned the employee not to mess with him because he had a gun,” TMZ reported.