SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake teachers would receive a 4.1% pay raise and retain their step and lane system, which compensates them for years of experience and educational attainment, under the teacher association’s tentative agreement with the school district.

Under the agreement, starting pay for teachers would rise from $45,000 annually to $46,846.

Both Canyons and Murray districts increased their starting pay for teachers to $50,000 for the coming school year. Jordan raised starting pay to $48,000.

Teachers in the Granite School District will start at $43,483, but they will experience no increase in health insurance premiums and the district just opened a clinic that provides comprehensive medical and pharmaceutical services for all contract employees and their dependents at no cost.

Earlier this year, school district and Salt Lake Education Association negotiators declared an impasse after they could not reach an agreement and they mutually agreed to federal mediation.

The parties met with a federal mediator on July 10 and announced the same day that they had reached a tentative agreement but agreed not to release the details until Aug. 7.

Salt Lake Education Association President James Tobler said they will leave it to the members to decide whether to ratify the agreement. The association’s executive board is neither recommending the agreement nor urging members to reject it, he said.

However, he credited members’ participation in public rallies and school board meetings for retention of the steps and lanes system in the tentative agreement.

The association's ratification by email vote will be conducted Aug. 16-21, he said.

The agreement must also be approved by the Salt Lake City Board of Education, which meets again on Sept. 3.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.