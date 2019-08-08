SALT LAKE CITY — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield refused to leave the field after practice so he could finish taking pictures with U.S. soldiers, according to multiple reports.

The Cleveland Browns staff called Mayfield off of the field once practice finished. As KOCO reported, players were encouraged to head inside, watch game film and prepare for Thursday night’s preseason opener.

But Mayfield, who was taking photos and signing autographs with U.S. soldiers, elected to stay behind.

He “wouldn’t budge, keeping right on meeting and greeting until he signed autographs and took selfies with each service member remaining on the field,” according to the Blaze.

Cleveland.com reporter Hayden Groven captured a video of the moment.

“Baker Mayfield was called off the field by the team when autographs were supposed to be over. He refused and signed and took selfies with every soldier remaining on the field,” Groven tweeted.

Watch the moment below.